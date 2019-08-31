ESPN: Cowboys' contract talks with Ezekiel Elliott intensifying

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(DALLAS) — Sources tell ESPN that the Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott are working hard to get a new contract agreed to this weekend.

The contract talks have intensified, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says, just days after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he expected Elliott would likely miss regular season games. Jones also said there was no deadline for negotiations with Elliott, or fellow stars Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.

The Cowboys had previously offered Elliott a deal that would have made him the second-highest paid running back in the NFL — behind Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley.

Elliott has held out amid the contract dispute, but is training in Mexico with Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.

The 24-year-old led the NFL in rushing yards in two of his first three seasons.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.