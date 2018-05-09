Favorite Justify wins the 144th Kentucky Derby during an historic day at Churchill Downs

Robb Carr/Getty Images(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — Justify took home the Kentucky Derby crown at Churchill Downs on Saturday evening, defeating the competition on the wettest day in the race’s history.

Justify ran the race, which is 1 1/4 miles in length, in 2:04:20, according to ESPN. Local meteorologists reported more than two and a half inches of rain fell on Louisville, more than any other Derby race, making it an historically wet day.

Justify is the sixth consecutive pre-race favorite to win the Derby, the longest such streak in race history, according to ESPN. It is also the ninth undefeated winner in Derby history.

Another record, dubbed a hex by the racing community, was also snapped on Saturday. Justify became the first horse since 1882 to win the Kentucky Derby without racing as a two-year-old, ending a 136 year drought.

Hall of Famer Mike Smith was Justify’s jockey in the race.

