FIFA president tests positive for COVID-19

Askin Kiyagan/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesBy AARON KATERSKY, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — The head of international soccer, Gianni Infantino, has tested positive for coronavirus, FIFA announced in a statement Tuesday.

The organization said Infantino has mild symptoms and has immediately placed himself in self-isolation. The 50-year-old FIFA president will remain isolated for at least 10 days.

Anyone who has come into contact with Infantino in the last several days has been informed of his positive test results.

Infantino recently visited Qatar, site of the 2022 World Cup, where he said he could not imagine a tournament without fans. He said there was sufficient time to contain the pandemic by the winter of 2022.

This year the coronavirus pandemic has stopped some soccer competitions for the first time since World War II.

