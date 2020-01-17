Final four teams battle for a spot in Super Bowl LIV

artisteer/iStock(NEW YORK) — This weekend, the final four NFL teams will battle for their chance at the Super Bowl.

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Kansas City Chiefs to play the winner of the Green Bay Packers vs. the San Francisco 49ers in the league’s biggest game.



Watch the full report from ABC’s Good Morning America below:

The two remaining teams will face-off for Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.