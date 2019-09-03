First look: ESPN's 2019 Body Issue includes Katelyn Ohashi, Kelley O'Hara and more

ESPN(NEW YORK) — ESPN Magazine’s annual salute to outstanding athletes features photographs revealing their powerful bodies in ways you’ve never seen, without jerseys or athletic gear, unclothed.

The Body Issue celebrates and singles out an array of athletes from various sports for their achievements on three alternating covers.

The iconic issue will feature images of the 2018 Super Bowl champion Eagles offensive line, world No. 1 professional golfer Brooks Koepka, U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team star Kelley O’Hara, gymnast Katelyn Ohashi and more.

Ohashi, the UCLA gymnast who wowed judges, teammates, competitors and just about everyone on social media with her perfect 10 routine that went viral, posed mid-air for this year’s Body Issue cover.

ESPN snapped shots of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup champ O’Hara still celebrating with a bottle of champagne.

The official gallery, including photos and athlete story pages, will go live on espn.com on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Here is the full 2019 athlete roster:

Scout Bassett, U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Athlete

Liz Cambage, Las Vegas Aces Center

Katrin Davidsdottir, CrossFit Women’s Champion 2015 & 2016

Eagles Offensive Line: Super Bowl Champions 2018

Brandon Brooks

Lane Johnson

Jason Kelce

Isaac Seumalo

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns Defensive End

James Hinchcliffe, IndyCar Series Driver

Alex Honnold, Climber

Evander Kane, San Jose Sharks Left Wing

Brooks Koepka, PGA Tour Golfer and World #1

Nancy Lieberman, Hall of Fame: WNBA

Amanda Nunes, UFC Champion

Kelley O’Hara, USWNT and Utah Royals Defender

Katelyn Ohashi, Gymnast

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder Point Guard

Lakey Peterson, WSL Surfer

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver

Christian Yelich, NL MVP and Milwaukee

The 11th Annual “Body Issue” hits newsstands Sept. 6 and will be the last year that it runs in print.

