Floyd Mayweather mourns death of boxing prodigy Danny Gonzalez

(NEW YORK) — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is mourning the death of his prodigy, Danny Gonzalez, who was shot and killed over the Labor Day weekend.

Gonzales was 22.

Mayweather honored his star pupil on Tuesday by offering two photos that marked the beginning of Gonzalez’s career, where he and Mayweather are posing with his freshly inked contract, and a recent photo of a referee hoisting the boxing prodigy’s victorious fist in the air.

He was signed in 2016 to Mayweather’s The Money Team when he was 18.

“R.I.P champ gone but never forgotten,” said Mayweather, 43, in the caption.

The Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Department confirmed to E! News that Gonzalez was shot and killed Monday. Police were summoned to the scene “regarding a report of an assault with a deadly weapon” and found “three male victims with gunshot wounds.”

An investigation is ongoing.

When Gonzalez was first signed, Mayweather was quick to name him a rising star when introducing his latest protege on Facebook, praising his “incredible amateur record” and called him “a force to be reckoned with!”

“Follow this future World Champion, approved by the undefeated champion himself. Daniel Gonzalez is Floyd Mayweather, approved,” the boxing legend said at the time.

