Fordham hiring Villanova’s Neptune as head coach

Porter Binks/Getty ImagesBY: LEIGHTON SCHNEIDER, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — Fordham University will hire Villanova assistant coach Kyle Neptune as the next head basketball coach, according to multiple media reports and confirmed by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

This will be Neptune first head coaching job.

The 36-year-old from Brooklyn starred at Lehigh University before joining the Wildcats in 2008 as an administrative intern and video coordinator.

In 2010, he became an assistant coach at Niagara University and spent three years with the team before coming back to Villanova as an assistant coach.

He is the longest-tenured assistant for Villanova. During his eight years in his current position, the Wildcats have averaged just over 30 wins per season, won five Big East tournament titles, and two National Championships.

During a zoom press conference with reporters on Monday, Villanova head coach Jay Wright would not confirm the hiring but praised his young assistant.

“I think he’s more ready to be a head coach than most young guys X’s and O’s-wise and I think he’s got great character, great leadership skills, I think he’s going to be an outstanding head coach,” Wright said.

Source’s tell ESPN the hiring will be officially announced this week.

Neptune will take over for Jeff Neubauer, who left his position in January in his sixth season.

He went 61-104 in his time with the Rams.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.