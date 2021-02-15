Former Buccaneer Vincent Jackson found dead in Florida hotel

Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty ImagesBY: LEIGHTON SCHNEIDER, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s office is investigating the death.

According to hotel staff, Jackson, who is a resident of South Tampa, checked in on January 11 and had been staying there since.

Jackson’s family reported him missing on February 10. The next day a formal report was filed. On February 12, the sheriff’s office got in contact with Jackson and after checking on his well-being, the missing person case was dismissed.

A housekeeper found Jackson at 11:30 a.m. on Monday. There were no apparent signs of trauma, according to the Sheriff’s office.

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

Jackson last played in the NFL in 2016 with Tampa Bay. The three-time Pro-Bowler played 12 season’s in the league after getting drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2005. He totaled 540 receptions, 9080 yards, and 57 touchdowns.

Both the Buccaneers and the Chargers released statements following Jackson’s death:

Rest in peace, Vincent Jackson. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ik3GYZjQDr — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 15, 2021

gone too soon 💙 pic.twitter.com/lQEtPjNQ4w — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 15, 2021

The investigation into Jackson’s death is ongoing.

