Former Cowboys, Bears running back Marion Barber III dies at 38

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

(FRISCO, Texas) — Marion Barber III, a former running back for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears, has died, the Cowboys announced on Wednesday. He was 38.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III,” the Cowboys said in a statement. “Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

pic.twitter.com/Va9RUr4kLU

— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 1, 2022

The cause of Barber’s death is not yet known.

In a statement, the Frisco Police Department said it “responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased by Marion Barber. Frisco Police along with the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating an unattended death at the location.”

The NFL mourns the tragic loss of Marion Barber III and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/NzP9jVeTyp

— NFL (@NFL) June 2, 2022

Barber was drafted by the Cowboys in 2005 and played with the team for six years. Following the 2010 season, he signed with Chicago, where he played the final season of his NFL career before retiring.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Bears RB Marion Barber III,” the Bears said in a statement Wednesday. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Bears RB Marion Barber III. Our hearts go out to his family & friends.

— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 2, 2022

In his seven years in the NFL, Barber amassed 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns rushing, and 1,330 yards and six touchdowns receiving.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.