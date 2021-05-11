Former Hawaii football star Colt Brennan dead at 37

Photo by Lucy Pemoni/Getty Images

(HONOLULU) — Record-setting former college football star Colt Brennan has died at the age of 37, his father told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Brennan, who starred at quarterback for the University of Hawaii, never appeared in an NFL game after a hip injury suffered during his rookie year. His father told the newspaper that Brennan was in his fifth month at a California rehabilitation facility when he was found unconscious. He later died at a hospital on Monday.

“He was doing so well,” his father said. “The spark was back in his eyes, and he was healthy and doing great.”

Brennan’s three-season run as a starter at Hawaii helped the program gain notoriety. He passed for more than 4,000 yards in a season three times, including a stunning 5,549 yards in 2006. That same season, he set the single-season record for touchdown passes with 58.

That record was later surpassed by Joe Burrow with LSU in 2019.

Brennan was a top-ten finisher in Heisman Trophy voting twice, and remains near the top of the all-time touchdown pass list. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

In 2010, Brennan was involved in a car accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury and hindered his attempts to continue his football career.

He also had a series of legal issues in recent years, including multiple arrests for driving under the influence.

