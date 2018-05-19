Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel joins professional Canadian football team

Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is continuing his professional football career. For now, however, it will not be with an NFL team.

Manziel signed a contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League, according to a tweet from Manziel’s official Twitter account on Saturday.

In a statement released by the team, Hamilton head coach June Jones said:

“We’re excited to add Johnny Manziel to our roster, particularly getting it done now so that Johnny can join his new teammates and the coaching staff for a full training camp. We feel like we’ve got an excellent group of quarterbacks, and the addition of Johnny only improves our football team in our pursuit of the ultimate goal, which is to win a Grey Cup Championship.”



Manziel is the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy award, doing so as the quarterback of Texas A&M in 2012.

A first-round pick four years ago, Manziel has not played professional football since he was released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016. The Tiger-Cats first preseason game is June 1.

