Former Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan to end NFL career at age 30

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Derrick Morgan says he is retiring from the NFL at the age of 30, hoping to achieve a greater impact outside of football, ESPN reports.

The former Tennessee Titans linebacker spent nine seasons with the team after being chosen with he 16th overall pick in the 2010 draft.

Now a free agent, Morgan came to the end of a four-year $27 million deal with the completion of the 2018 season. It was during that season that Morgan missed three games to recover from knee and shoulder injuries, according to ESPN.

Morgan, who has been involved previously in startup businesses and real estate, recently told ESPN that football has taught him about the “power of influence,” and that his “purpose in life is bigger than the game.”

“My goal is to create better and more meaningful opportunities for marginalized communities to break the cycles of generational poverty and build greater wealth and economic mobility,” he told ESPN. “I feel a deep responsibility to leverage my platform for this.”

Morgan said he plans to get to work on a large project that will impact his hometown community in Coatesville, Pa.

According to ESPN, Morgan finishes his career with 305 tackles and 44.5 sacks — a sack total that places him sixth in the all time combined history of the Houston Oilers and the Titans.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.