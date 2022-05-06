Formula 1 heads to Miami for the first time

Fabio Davini / 500px/Getty Images

(MIAMI) — Formula 1 fans are revving up for this weekend as the world’s most popular motor sport heads to Miami for the first time.

The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will take place on Sunday but fans can enjoy the action beginning on Friday, when racers descend on the track for practice laps. Then, on Saturday, qualifying events will be held to determine the starting order for Sunday’s big race.

But having a front seat to the action will cost you — tickets are going for up to $10,000.

ABC News’ Victor Oquendo was on the track Friday to preview the race and what fans can expect from the Grand Prix:

