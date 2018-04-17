Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant suggests interest in playing for former division rival New York Giants

Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant expressed interest in continuing his career playing for a team in the NFC East division. One team that appeals to the former All-Pro: the New York Giants.

Speaking with 247Sports.com, Bryant called the prospect of playing for the Giants “crazy,” pointing to the team’s talent on offense and defense:

“The Giants got a helluva defense… They’re going to pay OBJ [Odell Beckham Jr.], so coming back. Playing with him, Sterling [Shepard] … the tight end [Evan Engram], [Eli] Manning? Crazy. … That’d be crazy.”

Bryant also told 247Sports.com it would “be fun” to play for the Los Angeles Rams after they reached the playoffs last season for the first time in twelve seasons.

Bryant was released by the Cowboys last week after playing eight season for the team. He was drafted by the Cowboys in 2010 and made three Pro Bowls during his time in Dallas.

