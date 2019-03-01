Giants CEO caught on camera knocking wife to the ground

Stephen Lam/Getty Images(SAN FRANCISCO) — San Francisco Giants team president and CEO Larry Baer was caught on camera in a physical altercation with his wife in a San Francisco park on Friday.

The video, first published on TMZ Sports, shows Baer knocking his wife, Pam, to the ground during a fight over a cellphone. In the video, you can hear her scream ‘Oh my God! No!

It also shows Baer holding the cellphone while walking away.

Baer told the San Francisco Chronicle, he and his wife had an argument over a family member and his wife fell off a chair during the argument.

He also told the Chronicle he has apologized to his wife.

San Francisco police were not called to the scene, but tell ABC News they are aware of the video and are investigating.

“Regrettably today we had a heated argument in public over a family matter,” the couple said in a statement. “We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue.”

Major League Baseball released a statement saying they are looking into the incident.

“Major League Baseball is aware of the incident and, just like any other situation like this, will immediately begin to gather the facts,” the league said. “We will have no further comment until this process is completed.”

Baer was part of the ownership group that bought the team in 1992 to keep them in San Francisco. He became CEO of the Giants in 2012.

