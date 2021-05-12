“GMA” exclusively announces Monday Night Football’s week 1 matchup

33ft/iStock

(NEW YORK) — The NFL is gearing up for its biggest season ever.

The league is adding an extra regular season game in 2021 — expanding from 16 to 17 — with the goal of filling stadiums with fans this fall.

Ahead of the NFL releasing its complete 2021 schedule Wednesday night, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg appeared on ABC News’ Good Morning America to announce the match-up for the first Monday Night Football game of the season:

