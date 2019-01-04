Grizzlies acquire Justin Holiday from Bulls in trade

Tim Warner/Getty Images(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — The Memphis Grizzlies have acquired Justin Holiday from the Chicago Bulls, the team announced late Thursday.

In exchange for the 29-year-old guard, Memphis sent guard MarShon Brooks and guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr. to Chicago. The Grizzlies also gave up two future second round draft picks to the Bulls.

This season with Chicago, Holiday has started in every game in which he’s appeared. He’s averaged 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.