Gymnast Shawn Johnson sports competition outfit at 40 weeks pregnant

(NEW YORK) — Shawn Johnson is 40 weeks pregnant and will welcome her baby any day now.

But that doesn’t mean the former Olympic gymnast isn’t still up for a challenge.

After her husband Andrew East dared her to try on her competition leotard from the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China — when she took home four medals — Johnson showed she was up for the task.

“… fits a little different these days 😂 @andrewdeast dared me too hahah 40 weeks preggers,” she captioned the shot.

“But no joke… this babes is already more rewarding than any medal was,” she added. “BABY! GET HERE ALREADY!”

East, also shared a video of the moment. “Honestly @shawnjohnson still looks good in this,” he captioned the post.

In the video, he says, “You look good, babe, you look good,” to which Johnson laughs and adds, “found something in storage.”

The couple previously announced Johnson’s due date was Oct. 23 and have kept fans in the loop with updates while waiting for baby’s arrival.

The highs and lows of Johnson’s pregnancy journey are documented in a recap they recently shared.

“Two years ago we got pregnant for the first time and ended up losing that pregnancy. Exactly two years later we are anxiously awaiting the arrival of our rainbow baby and we couldn’t be more excited,” she captioned her post featuring the video.

“Praying for a safe delivery and arrival of Baby East. We can’t wait to meet you!” she added.

