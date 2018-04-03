Hall of Famer Ray Allen discusses his new autobiography in conversation with ABC News

ABC News.(NEW YORK) — Former professional basketball player Ray Allen spent nearly two decades playing in the NBA, and over the weekend, it was announced the star shooter was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Allen, who last played in the league in 2014, is part of a 2018 Hall of Fame class that includes former NBA stars Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, and Grant Hill.

Allen recently sat down with ABC News to discuss his new autobiography From the Outside: My Journey Through Life and the Game I Love, reflecting on how his youth shaped his career and talking about the things that drove him to work towards a Hall of Fame career.

“As a military dependent, you travel all over the world… you had to learn how to fit in,” Allen tells ABC News, discussing his military upbringing and how at times he felt like an “outsider” as a child. “Often times, sports bonded all of us.”

His goal, and hope, was always to become a professional basketball player. While he was not surrounded by NBA athletes growing up, he witnessed a lot of missed opportunity: those who had the ability to reach the NBA, but never ended up making it.

“There were examples of those in my community of why it didn’t happen for them… ‘Alcohol ruined me. Injuries ruined me.’ So, I was getting all this firsthand knowledge these are the things I need to steer clear of if I want to be successful. I don’t know if I can make it to the NBA, but I wanted to give myself a chance.”

A high school basketball star in South Carolina, Allen went on to play the sport at UCONN and get drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He talks about his college experience and NBA career, moving from Milwaukee to Seattle to Boston and Miami, but says there was more the wanted to include:

“There was so much. It’s hard to encapsulate everything that I’ve known and everything that I’ve thought of and every person good and bad that has inspired me. After writing this, I thought I could write two books because there was so much.”

Allen capped off his career in Miami, winning a championship with the Heat in 2013.

His autobiography is now available in stores and online.

