High school cancer survivor hits 3-point buzzer beater in basketball championship

(SAN DIEGO) — San Diego high school student Nick Herrmann was told by some doctors he might never play basketball again.

On June 14, the 16-year-old cancer survivor stepped onto the court for the Torrey Pines High School basketball team and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the sectional championship game.

Herrmann was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his left leg in 2018 and spent nine months in the hospital, where he underwent four surgeries in just under two months.

“I was told I may never play basketball again and, even worse, I could have possibly lost my leg. I spent many nights, long nights, in the hospital doing chemotherapy and many hours doing physical therapy in order to rehab and get back to playing basketball,” Herrmann told “World News Tonight.”

Nick Herrmann and his teammates celebrate after winning the basketball division championship.

Herrmann was back on the court this year to help his team to an undefeated season and the win in the San Diego open division championship game.

Looking ahead, he said he’s planning to play basketball in college this fall and shared a message of motivation to inspire others who may be going through tough times.

“To all those people going through similar things, I want you to know that you can do anything,” he said. “Never stop pushing and never stop working towards your dreams.”

