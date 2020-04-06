Houston Astros star Justin Verlander and Kate Upton donate his MLB paychecks to COVID-19 relief

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(HOUSTON) — MLB star Justin Verlander and his wife, model Kate Upton, recently announced the generous way they are giving back amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Houston Astros pitcher and Upton will donate the weekly paychecks he is receiving during the MLB shutdown while the season is suspended to different COVID-19 relief organizations.

The couple, who have been married since 2017, shared what moved them to make this decision in an Instagram video posted Saturday.

“Obviously, this is an extremely difficult time for the entire world,” Verlander said. “There’s so many people that are in need, whether it’s those that are on the front lines battling this disease head on or someone who’s at home and has lost their job and needs to provide basic necessities, such as food and water.”

“As soon as the first paycheck is received we will be highlighting the first organization,” Verlander wrote in the caption of his post. “We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand.”

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reached an agreement last month that players on rosters and the injured list will receive full service time if any of the season’s games are played.

If the pandemic prevents the entire season from occurring, these players will receive the same amount of service time they had in 2019.

Verlander is one of the many athletes stepping up to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Brady recently announced he is donating 10 million meals to Feeding America through his partnership with private aviation company Wheels Up for its “Meals Up” initiative. Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, also pledged to donate 10 million meals with the aviation company to Feeding America.

Check out some other famous figures who are raising awareness to food banks and various relief initiatives here.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.