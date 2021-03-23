Houston Rockets progressing towards trading Victor Oladipo

matimix/iStockBy Louis Milman, ABC News

(HOUSTON) — The Houston Rockets are looking to trade guard Victor Oladipo before Thursday’s trade deadline, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The team is expressing strong confidence that they will execute a deal, signalling that they’re increasingly comfortable with the current offers on the table. Wojnarowski reports that those offers include young players and first-round draft pick combinations that the Rockets find suitable.

Oladipo can become a free agent this summer. He is believed to be interested in joining the Miami Heat.

Miami, though, has enough salary cap room to sign him as a free agent, making them reluctant to make a premium trade offer.

Several teams interested in trading for Oladipo don’t have the salary cap space to sign him, but could use his Bird rights to retain him after making a trade.

Some teams may be hesitant to acquire the 28-year-old after a recent injury history, including a ruptured quad in 2019. He has averaged 21.2 points per game with Houston this season, however.

