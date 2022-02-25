IOC urges sports federations to move or cancel events in Russia, Belarus

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The International Olympic Committee on Friday urged sports federations across the globe to move or cancel any events they were planning to hold in Russia or Belarus.

The move comes a day after Russia breached the Olympic Truce by invading Ukraine. Belarus also violated the truce by supporting the Russian government.

The IOC also urged sports bodies to not display the Russian or Belarussian flag and to not play either country’s anthem at events.

“The IOC [Executive Board] expresses its deep concerns about the safety of the members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine and stands in full solidarity,” it said in a statement. “It notes that the special IOC task force is in contact with the Olympic Community in the country to coordinate humanitarian assistance where possible.”

