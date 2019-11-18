Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander earn second Cy Young Awards

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — It was a pair of second-time winners who took home the Cy Young Awards on Wednesday night, presented each year to the best pitchers in Major League Baseball.

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander beat out his teammate, Gerrit Cole, to take home the American League award, while New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom snagged the National League’s honor.

The two hurlers are among the now 21 pitchers to win the award at least twice.

Verlander and Cole marked the first time in American League history that two teammates finished first and second in the balloting. That feat had happened four previous times in the National League.

deGrom took home the award for the second consecutive year. He becomes just one of seven NL pitchers to do that.

