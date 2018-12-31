Jets part ways with head coach Todd Bowles

Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — After a 4-12 season, the New York Jets announced that they have parted ways with head coach Todd Bowles.

The Jets announced the move in a statement on their official website.

“I would like to thank Coach Bowles for his dedication to the New York Jets for the last four years,” Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said in the statement. “After carefully evaluating the situation, I have concluded that this is the right direction for the organization to take.”

Bowles finished with a 24-39 record during his four seasons with the Jets, including 3 losing seasons. He did manage to lead the team to a 10-6 record during his first season in 2015.

The Jets have missed the playoffs in eight straight seasons, the third longest playoff drought in the NFL.

Perhaps his biggest contribution to the Jets will be his selection of quarterback Sam Darnold with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The franchise will most likely look to someone with an offensive background to help develop their young signal caller.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.