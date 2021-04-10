Jets trade Darnold to Panthers for picks

Al Pereira/Getty ImagesBY: LEIGHTON SCHNEIDER, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — The New York Jets have traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Caroina Panthers for a sixth round pick in this year’s NFL draft and a second and fourth round pick next year.

— New York Jets (@nyjets) April 5, 2021

In a statement, New York general manager Joe Douglas said this was in the best interests of both the team and Darnold.

“I want to publicly acknowledge the commitment, dedication, and professionalism Sam displayed while with the Jets. He is a tough-minded, talented football player whose NFL story has not been written yet,” said Jets GM Joe Douglas. “While all these things are true, this move is in the short- and long-term best interests for both this team and him. We thank Sam for all of his work on behalf of this organization and wish him well as he continues his career.”

The Jets drafted Darnold with the third pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of the University of Southern California. In his three seasons with the team, he threw for 8,097 yards and 45 touchdowns. He went 13-25 as a starter.

