Johnny Manziel defends Colin Kaepernick on Twitter

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(SAN DIEGO) — Former Cleveland Browns and Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel tweeted in defense of fellow free agent Colin Kaepernick on Saturday, commending Kaepernick for his work off the field.

“This will probably cause an uproar, but I’m tired of the @Kaepernick7 vs myself comparisons and anger,” Manziel tweeted. “Kap is doing amazing things right now changing lives and donating millions of dollars. His impact off the field from a societal standpoint is legendary and straight admirable.”

Manziel, who threw in front of scouts from 13 NFL teams at the University of San Diego on Friday, tweeted that he was tired of comparisons between himself and Kaepernick and praised the former 49er’s play caller for “Standing up for people who often don’t get heard and for a race that continually deals with problem after problem in this country.”

He also addressed the controversy around Kaepernick’s inability to find a job in the NFL, saying the reasons are “non football based.”

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since before the 2017 season, when he opted out of his contract with San Francisco, despite leading the team to Super Bowl XLVII.

Many believe that Kaepernick has been blacklisted by NFL front offices due to his outspoken activism on hot button issues such as race.

Manziel has also had problems signing with teams since he was released by the Browns in 2016. A star in college, the 2014 first round pick was derailed by multiple off field controversies and consistency issues during his tenure in Cleveland.

