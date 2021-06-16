Jokic, Antetokounmpo, Curry among players selected for All-NBA First Team

TuelekZa/iStock

(NEW YORK) — The 2020-21 All-NBA teams were announced by the league Tuesday night.

Among the five players who were named to the first team were Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokić, the league’s MVP, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who led the NBA in scoring this season, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo was the only player to receive first team votes on all 100 ballots, while Jokić received 99 first team votes and Curry got 98 votes.

The selection marked Antetokounmpo’s third straight first team selection, while Jokić made the team for the second time in the last three seasons and Curry made it for the fourth time in his career.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard round out the rest of the first team. Dončić received the honor for the second season in a row, while Leonard was voted to the first team for the third time.

The 2020-21 All-NBA First Team:

🏀 Giannis Antetokounmpo

🏀 Stephen Curry

🏀 Luka Dončić

🏀 Nikola Jokić

🏀 Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/WYSz2le2Be

— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 16, 2021

The NBA also announced the players who were picked for its second team:

The 2020-21 All-NBA Second Team:

🏀 Joel Embiid

🏀 LeBron James

🏀 Damian Lillard

🏀 Chris Paul

🏀 Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/t5iZu1MahA

— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 16, 2021

As well as those picked for the third team:

The 2020-21 All-NBA Third Team:

🏀 Bradley Beal

🏀 Jimmy Butler

🏀 Paul George

🏀 Rudy Gobert

🏀 Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/s4aEK3ivcs

— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 16, 2021

