Jose Canseco expresses interest in being Trump's next chief of staff

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Cheryl J. Kagan PR(NEW YORK) — Former MLB slugger Jose Canseco is throwing his hat in the ring for President Donald Trump’s next chief of staff.

Canseco, 54, tweeted to Trump Wednesday evening, saying he needs a “bash brother for Chief if (sic) Staff.”

The Cuban-born baseball player said he has a “secret reorg plan already” and directed the president to send him a direct message.

Hey little buddy @realDonaldTrump u need a bash brother for Chief if Staff. Got a secret reorg plan already. Also worried about you looking more like a Twinkie everyday. I will buff you up daily workouts. DM me. #yeswecanseco — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 13, 2018

Last Saturday, Trump announced that his chief of staff, John Kelly, will leave at the end of the year. The president is now scrambling to fill the top White House position after Kelly’s expected replacement announced he would not take the job.

Back in October, Canseco also expressed interest in serving in Trump’s administration. Following the news that Nikki Haley was stepping down as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, the slugger said he was “interested” in the job.

Hey little buddy @realDonaldTrump I am interested in United Nations leadership .dm me for ideas and confidential 90 day plan #readynow — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) October 9, 2018

In his 17 seasons in the MLB, Canseco played for seven teams and hit 462 home runs. He was named the American League MVP in 1988 while playing with the Oakland Athletics.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.