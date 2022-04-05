Kansas beats North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA men’s basketball title

Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS) — Kansas stayed in the fight and came from behind to beat North Carolina during Monday night’s men’s national championship game.

After trailing 15 points at the end of the first half, the Jayhawks turned up the heat in the second half to top North Carolina 72-69 and win the 2022 NCAA tournament.

Kansas forwards Jalen Wilson and David McCormack led the team with 15 points apiece, with McCormack sinking two buckets near the end of regulation that put the Jayhawks on top and solidified the win.

The championship marks Kansas’ fourth national title overall and their first since 2008.

