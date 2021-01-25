Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl 55

33ft/iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — It’s a contest of the rising young star quarterback versus the G.O.A.T. — Austin Mahomes versus Tom Brady — in the upcoming Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday after emerging victorious over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, winning 38-24.

Tampa Bay came out strong against the Green Bay Packers, defeating them 31-26 at the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

According to ESPN, Brady, 43, shouted to teammate Devin White as he exited Lambeau Field, “D-White, where we going? We’re going home!”

The Bucs are officially the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl hosted at their home stadium — Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Brady now sets a record for being the oldest player, in any position, to play in a Super Bowl.

Not only that, coach Bruce Arians will officially be the second-oldest coach to head to a Super Bowl, behind Bills’ coach, the late Marv Levy.

Should Arians win, however, he will become the oldest coach at 68 to win a Super Bowl. Should the Bucs win, it’ll mark the team’s second Super Bowl victory — the team’s first and only appearance at the Big Game was in January 2003.

As for Kansas City, they stand to notch their second consecutive win, as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers last year — 31 to 20. If they win, it’ll mark their third Vince Lombardi Trophy. The only other time they won it was back in 1970, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings.

The Big Game kicks off next Sunday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

