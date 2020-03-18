Kansas claims the final number one ranking of the college basketball season

(Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)(NEW YORK) — With the NCAA Tournament cancelled, the final AP Top 25 rankings for the college basketball season were released on Tuesday.

The Big Twelve champion Kansas Jayhawks finished the year atop the poll, getting 63 out of the 65 first-place votes. The Jayhawks went 28-3 before the season abruptly ended. It is the fourth time they’ve finished the year at number one.

“Nobody in America had better season than we did,” Self said. “How do you give credit to that effort and have it be recognized? And I don’t know exactly how we do it. Do we do it within our own fan base? Do we do it within podcasts or whatnot? Whatever we’ve come up with so far pales in comparison to the accolades they deserve.”

The AP does not, however, declare a national champion because there is usually a tournament to determine that. The NCAA Tournament, however, was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gonzaga and Dayton finished at numbers two and three, each garnering one first-place vote. Florida State and Baylor rounded out the top five.

For Dayton, that finish matches the best in program history, equaling the 1955-1956 team.

Duke finished the season at number 11, their first time ending a year outside the top-ten since 2007.

See the full rankings:

1. Kansas (63)

2. Gonzaga (1)

3. Dayton (1)

4. Florida State

5. Baylor

6. San Diego State

7. Creighton

8. Kentucky

9. Michigan State

10. Villanova

11. Duke

12. Maryland

13. Oregon

14. Louisville

15. Seton Hall

16. Virginia

17. Wisconsin

18. BYU

19. Ohio State

20. Auburn

21. Illinois

22. Houston

23. Butler

24. West Virginia

25. Iowa

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.