Kentucky Derby winner Justify wins Preakness

Patrick Smith/Getty Images(BALTIMORE) — Justify came in first in the Preakness Stakes Saturday and will vie to become the 13th winner of the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes next.

The sloppy grounds of Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course saw Justify — who took first in the Kentucky Derby earlier in the month — cross the finish line in just over 1:36.

