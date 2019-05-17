Kerr says Durant's injury ‘more serious than we thought’

Anthony Causi / ESPN Images(OAKLAND, Calif.) — It doesn’t appear Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who’s been sidelined with a strained right calf since Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals, will be joining his team on the court anytime soon.

On Thursday, following Golden State’s 114-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the injury was “more serious than we thought” and it’s not yet clear when Durant will be back on the court.

“Hopefully he continues to progress, and he has made progress but it’s a little more serious than we thought at the very beginning,” Kerr told ESPN. “So we’ll see where it all goes, but he’s in there all day long getting treatment. He’s done a great job of committing himself to that process.”

[H]opefully he’ll be back at some point, but we’ll just wait and see,” he added.

Durant, 30, is expected to be re-evaluated next week.

Game 3 between the Warriors and Trail Blazers will be played Saturday in Portland, Oregon.

