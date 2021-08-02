Key moments from the Olympic Games: Day 10

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

(TOKYO) — Each day, ABC News will give you a roundup of key Olympic moments from the day’s events in Tokyo, happening 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Standard Time. After a 12-month delay, the unprecedented 2020 Summer Olympics is taking place without fans or spectators and under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jade Carey wins gold, Simone Biles to compete in balance beam finals

Gymnast Jade Carey took the gold in the individual floor exercise final, her first gold and the fifth medal overall for the U.S. gymnastics team in the Tokyo Games. Carey was coming off an eighth place finish in the individual vault Sunday but returned to score a 14.366 and take the gold in the floor exercise.

USA Gymnastics confirmed that Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam finals on Aug. 3, along with teammate Sunisa Lee. Biles had previously withdrew from individual competitions in vault, uneven bars and floor events.

Women’s basketball extends winning streak

The U.S. women’s basketball team defeated France 93-82 in their last game of the group round. Led by A’ja Wilson with 22 points, the team extended their Olympic winning streak to 52, a feat reaching all the way back to 1992.

U.S. women’s soccer ends its bid for gold

The U.S. women’s soccer team lost to Canada 1-0, and with it end their run for a gold medal. U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher left with an apparent knee injury in the first half and Canada capitalized on a penalty kick in the 74th minute of play. Team USA will now play for the bronze medal.

COVID-19 cases at Tokyo Olympics rise to 281

There were 17 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. No athletes were among the new cases. The total now stands at 281, according to data released by the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee.

The surrounding city of Tokyo reported 2,195 new cases on Sunday, a seven-day average increase of 206.9%, according to data released by the Tokyo metropolitan government.

