Kim Ng becomes first female general manager in MLB history

Larry Goren/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty ImagesBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(MIAMI) — The Miami Marlins made a historic change to the lineup in their front office.

Kim Ng was named general manager of the Miami Marlins, the organization announced Friday, becoming the first female and first Asian American general manager in the sport’s history.

“I entered Major League Baseball as an intern and, after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next General Manager,” Ng, a longtime baseball executive who has been senior vice president for baseball operations for the MLB since 2011, said in a statement.

“We are building for the long term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success,” she continued. “This challenge is one I don’t take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals.”

Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/UrYESbjTHe — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) November 13, 2020

She is also believed to be the first woman hired to the general manager position by any of the professional men’s sports teams in the North American Major Leagues, the organization said in a press release.

With over 30 years of experience in the sport, Ng has previously been with the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and most recently spent the last nine years in the MLB Commissioner’s Office. Ng was long rumored to be a prime candidate to become the first female GM in the sport.

She has a winning record with Marlins CEO and former Yankees great Derek Jeter, who played for the team when Ng was with the New York organization.

“On behalf of principal owner Bruce Sherman and our entire ownership group, we look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins,” Jeter said in a statement. “Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success. Additionally, her extensive work in expanding youth baseball and softball initiatives will enhance our efforts to grow the game among our local youth as we continue to make a positive impact on the South Florida community.”

In their time together with the Yankees, Ng and Jeter notched three World Series wins, in 1998, 1999 and 2000.

“My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans respect and deserve,” Ng said.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.