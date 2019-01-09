Kliff Kingsbury signs four-year deal to be Cardinals' next head coach

Nick Caito / ESPN Images(TEMPE, Ariz.) — The Arizona Cardinals have tapped former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their new head coach.

The team announced on Tuesday that Kingsbury signed a four-year contract with the squad, with a team option for a fifth year. He will be formally introduced at a press conference Wednesday.

Kingsbury, 39, replaces Steve Wilks, who was fired as Arizona’s head coach following just one season with the team.

The Cardinals wrapped up 2018 with a record of 3-13, the worst in the National Football Conference.

