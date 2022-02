Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

(INGLEWOOD, Calif.) — The Los Angeles Rams delivered a Hollywood Super Bowl ending Sunday, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in front of a star-studded home crowd at SoFi Stadium.

Watch game highlights from ABC’s Good Morning America:

LA Rams’ two-time All-Pro offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth talks Super Bowl LVI victory:

