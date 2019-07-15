Lakers' Anthony Davis pass on USA training camp, sources say

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Anthony Davis won’t participate in September’s FIBA Basketball World Cup and the USA Basketball training camp, sources have confirmed to ESPN. Davis, just introduced as a Los Angeles Laker on Saturday, has opted to focus on the upcoming season instead.

Though Davis has not ruled out the possibility of playing for the 2020 U.S. Olympic team, league sources told ESPN, the Lakers player — for now — wants to prioritize the needs of this new team in the offseason and help to secure a Lakers championship win.

Yahoo Sports first reported Davis’ decision to sit out of the USA Basketball training camp in Las Vegas next month.

Davis, who played on the 2012 USA Olympic team as well as the 2014 national team at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, recently joined the Lakers in a blockbuster trade deal in June.



