LeBron and the Cavs survive Round 1, win Game 7 over Pacers

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(CLEVELAND) — LeBron James’ perfect record in the first round of the NBA playoffs stays in tact. His 45 points helped lift the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Indiana Pacers 105-101 in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinal matchup.

James went back to the locker room before the end of the third quarter was was reportedly diagnosed with cramps, but came back in the fourth to play some important minutes for his team down the stretch.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love had his biggest game of the series, scoring 14 points along with six rebounds. Cleveland also received help from its role players. Center Tristian Thompson had a big game, scoring 15 points and adding ten rebounds for a double double.

The Pacers were led by their star Victor Oladipo, who scored 30 in the game, but it was not enough.With the win, LeBron James improved his record in the first round to 13-0 in his career.

Cleveland’s next opponent is the top seeded Toronto Raptors, with Game 1 taking place Tuesday in Toronto.

