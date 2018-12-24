LeBron James apologizes for Instagram post referencing 'Jewish money'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — LeBron James has apologized for a post he made on his Instagram account over the weekend referencing “Jewish money.”

In the post to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers forward is seen riding as a passenger in a vehicle with the lyrics “We been getting that Jewish money, Everything is Kosher” typed on the screen. The lyrics are part of a song by rapper 21 Savage.

Following the Lakers’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, James told ESPN, “Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone.”

“That’s not why I chose to share that lyric,” James said. “I always [post lyrics]. That’s what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music, and that was the byproduct of it. So I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously it wasn’t through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody.”

Citing a league source, ESPN reports that the NBA does not appear to have any plans to fine James over the post.

