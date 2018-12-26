LeBron James day-to-day with groin strain

cmannphoto/iStock(LOS ANGELES) — LeBron James suffered a strained left groin during his team’s Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors.

The team announced on Thursday that James underwent an MRI to confirm the injury. He is expected to be listed as “day-to-day.”

On Twitter, James posted that he had “dodged a bullet” and used the hashtag #BackInNoTime.

James left the game in the third quarter after he said he “overextended” his groin while Warriors star Draymond Green poked the ball away from him. James said he “overextended” it further running to the defensive side of the court. He later told team medical staff that he “felt a pop.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.