LeBron James says he misses his family while quarantined inside NBA bubble

By ABC News

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — It’s been a “challenge” for LeBron James, who is adjusting to his new life inside the NBA bubble.

The NBA season, which is officially underway, has rolled out new plans to keep players safe from COVID-19 by sequestering them inside Walt Disney World Resort hotels until the end of the season. USA Today reports that teams that made it to the second half of the season began quarantining roughly a month ago.

That means that the players have not been able to physically interact with friends or family members, which James says has been a hard pill to swallow.

“I miss the hell out of my family. My wife, my kids, my mother. And so on and so on,” the NBA MVP admitted to reporters after the Lakers triumphed over the Utah Jazz on Monday. “It’s a huge challenge.”

The Laker has been married to wife Savannah since 2013 and they share three children together — LeBron Jr., 15, Bryce, 13, and 5-year-old Zhuri.

Despite missing his family, James wants to make them proud by carrying the Lakers through another championship. The team stands to secure their 17th win, which would also be his fourth championship title.

The 35-year-old also understands that he is in a position to use his platform to make a positive difference and speak out against social justice issues like systemic racism.

“It’s given us the opportunity to every single day speak about, feel passionate about, whatever is going on in your personal life, whatever is going on in society and us trying to make a change,” he explained. “It’s being dynamic and being heard.”

The Lakers face off against Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

