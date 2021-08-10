Lionel Messi signs two-year contract with a Paris Saint-Germain

Aurelien Meunier – PSG/PSG via Getty Images

(PARIS) — Soccer star Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with Ligue 1 team Paris Saint-Germain.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain,” Messi said in a statement. “Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”

Messi will wear number 30 for the team.

“I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris,” said Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain. “He has made no secret of his desire to continue competing at the very highest level and winning trophies, and naturally our ambition as a club is to do the same. The addition of Leo to our world class squad continues a very strategic and successful transfer window for the club. Led by our outstanding coach and his staff, I look forward to the team making history together for our fans all around the world.”

Messi had been a free agent since June 30th when his contract with Barcelona FC ended. He had wanted to stay with the team, but last Thursday the Spanish giant said it would not be financially possible.

During a Sunday news conference, Messi said he wanted to remain with the team and even offered to take a 50% pay cut.

Messi scored a record 672 goals in 778 appearances for Barca and won 10 La Liga and four Champions League titles.

