Locker rooms cause controversy as March Madness kicks off
By ABC News
(INDIANAPOLIS) — The NCAA basketball tournaments are back after being cancelled last year over COVID-19 concerns.
Now as the men’s and women’s tourneys begin, the NCAA is facing new concerns. The organization that oversees college athletics has come under fire after a video by Oregon’s Sedona Prince went viral, comparing the women’s and men’s weight rooms in their respective tournament bubbles.
Watch the report from ABC’s Good Morning America to learn more:
