Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs had fentanyl, oxycodone in system: Autopsy report

iStock(LOS ANGELES) — Tyler Skaggs, a Los Angeles Angels pitcher whose body was found in his hotel room, died after a mix of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system led him to choke on his own vomit, according to an autopsy report.

Skaggs’ death was ruled accidental, according to the autopsy report released Friday from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his Southlake, Texas, hotel room on the afternoon of July 1, hours before the Angels were set to play the Texas Rangers. That game was postponed.

The Southlake police investigation into Skaggs’ death is ongoing, according to the department.

“We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol,” Skaggs’ family said in a statement on Friday. “That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much.”

Without offering evidence, Skaggs’ family alleges that the “circumstances surrounding Tyler’s death” “may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels.”

“We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them,” the family said.

The Los Angeles Angles said in a statement that Skaggs “was and always will be a beloved member of the Angels Family.”

“We are deeply saddened to learn what caused this tragic death,” the team said. “Angels Baseball has provided our full cooperation and assistance to the Southlake Police as they conduct their investigation.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.