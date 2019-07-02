Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs to be honored with pregame moment of silence

Bob Levey/Getty Images(DALLAS) — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead on Monday, will be honored with a pregame moment of silence before his team takes on the Texas Rangers Tuesday night.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in Texas where the Angels were set to play the Texas Rangers that night. Monday’s Angels vs. Rangers game was postponed.

His cause of death was not immediately clear.

Police in Southlake, Texas, said officers found Skaggs when they responded to a report of an unconscious man in a hotel room Monday afternoon. No foul play was suspected, police said Monday.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family,” the Los Angeles Angels said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

“All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues,” Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement. “We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

Skaggs’ fellow MLB players took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli and their families. Remembering him as a great teammate, friend, and person who will forever remain in our hearts… we love you, 45. pic.twitter.com/zCO8Ne01Gy — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) July 2, 2019

Devasted to hear this news. The world lost one of the best there is. My prayers go out to Tyler’s family, friends, and all my guys on the @angels during this incredibly difficult time 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/sqyWGyAXxf — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) July 1, 2019

So devastated right now. RIP Tyler Skaggs – a great friend and teammate who will be missed by so many

My thoughts and prayers are with TSkaggs family and friends — Michael Hermosillo (@mhermosillo10) July 1, 2019

RIP Tyler Skaggs. Enjoyed competing against you since we were drafted in 2009. Had of the best left handed curveballs you’ll ever see. — Max Stassi (@MaxStassi10) July 1, 2019

Words can’t express how much I’m going to miss this guy, but I take solace in knowing I’ll see him again one day. Until then rest easy big #45. Love you brother. My prayers and love are with Carli and the entire… https://t.co/FcpNE5c1qF — Cam Bedrosian (@Cam_Bedrock) July 2, 2019

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.