Los Angeles Dodgers trade Puig, Kemp to Cincinnati Reds

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(LOS ANGELES) — The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a blockbuster trade on Friday that may give them the financial wherewithal to target high priced free agents like Bryce Harper.

The Dodgers sent pitcher Alex Wood, catcher Kyle Farmer and outfielders Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig to the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, receiving pitcher Homer Bailey and two prospects in return. The Reds are also expected to send about $7 million in cash.

The deal would save the Dodgers about $15 million in their payroll and luxury tax bill in 2019, potentially allowing them to go after Harper or another free agent target.

Bailey, meanwhile, is expected to be released by the Dodgers.

