Los Angeles Rams introduce ‘Modern Throwback” uniforms

Blevin Townsell/Rams

(LOS ANGELES) — The Rams have unveiled new uniforms they are calling ‘modern throwbacks.’

The new uniforms honor the classic Rams uniform worn by greats like Eric Dickerson, Jack Youngblood, and the ‘Greatest Show on Turf.”

The uniforms “pay tribute to older design elements including ram horns on the capped sleeves, with newer features that weave in a modern look and feel.”

The uniforms can be worn four ways: a dark blue jersey with yellow pants; a dark blue jersey with dark blue pants; an off-white jersey with off-white pants; and a white jersey with blue pants.

Threaded with Greatness. pic.twitter.com/XHli88m9s0

— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 13, 2021

The team will wear the uniforms on September 12 against the Bears, November 7 against the Titans, and November 15 against the 49ers. All three games are nationally televised, with the game against San Francisco on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

It is the second time in two years the Rams have introduced new jerseys. Last May, Los Angeles debuted a blue jersey with yellow gradient numbering and interchangeable blue or yellow pants and an off-white jersey and pant combination.

