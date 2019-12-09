Louisville, Kansas remain atop Top 25 rankings; Ohio State climbs to No. 3

cmannphoto/iStock(NEW YORK) — After a tumultuous few weeks in the Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball poll, the top two teams stayed in place this week.

In the newest poll, released on Monday, Louisville and Kansas hold the top two spots for the second consecutive week. Last week, Louisville became the fourth team to hold the top spot in a span of five weeks.

This week, those Cardinals knocked off #4 Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and easily knocked off conference rival Pittsburgh.

An undefeated Ohio State team jumped from #6 to #3 with wins over #7 North Carolina and Penn State. That pushed Maryland down one spot to #4, even though the Terrapins remain undefeated at 10-0.

And Michigan dropped from #4 to #5 after that loss to Louisville.

A steep drop came for North Carolina, dipping from #7 to #17.

And two teams climbed into the Top 25 today, with Xavier entering at #23 and San Diego State (10-0) claiming the 25th spot.

See the whole Top 25:

1. Louisville (9-0)

2. Kansas (7-1)

3. Ohio State (9-0)

4. Maryland (10-0)

5, Michigan (8-1)

6. Gonzaga (10-1)

7. Duke (9-1)

8. Kentucky (7-1)

9. Virginia (8-1)

10. Oregon (7-2)

11. Baylor (7-1)

12. Auburn (8-0)

13. Memphis (8-1)

14. Dayton (7-1)

15. Arizona (9-1)

16. Michigan State (6-3)

17. North Carolina (6-3)

18. Butler (9-0)

19. Tennessee (7-1)

20. Villanova (7-2)

21. Florida State (8-2)

22. Seton Hall (6-3)

23. Xavier (9-1)

24. Colorado (7-1)

25. San Diego State (10-0)

